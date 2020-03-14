LSU’s Coach Ed Orgeron Has A Message For All Concerning The Coronavirus [VIDEO]

LSU's Head Coach Ed Orgeron has an important message for all citizens in the state of Louisiana.

Coach O reminded all of us to continue washing our hands and to cover our mouth when coughing, all while the state of Louisiana does its part to contain the coronavirus.

Some important information is included in this video and like Coach O says here, have a game plan and continue living your life, but do so with caution.

We hope you'd share this with friends and family.