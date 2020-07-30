LSU’s Coach Ed Orgeron Drops Amazing Line When Discussing Start of Season

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron is all about football.

Coach O predicted at the beginning of this coronavirus pandemic that there would be football played in 2020 and it looks like his prediction was accurate.

Recently Coach O was asked about starting the 2020 season and he said that his team will be ready and that they will be ready to play. But he didn't stop there.

The man Louisiana has fallen in love with had this to say, "You call us at midnight, we'll play in a pasture." Wouldn't that be something?

While the schedule for the LSU Tigers is still up for debate, we are almost certain that there will indeed be football played in Tiger Stadium, and not in a pasture.

Coach O is a Louisiana treasure and he is also a National Championship winning coach at LSU. Let's play ball.