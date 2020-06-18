LSU’s CJ Willis Transferring to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a member of the LSU Tigers' 2019 college baseball roster, to their own in 2021.

CJ Willis, born Christopher Willis, Jr., an outfielder/first baseball who spent the last two seasons at LSU, shared on social media on Wednesday that he will be taking his talents to Louisiana.

A left-handed hitter, Willis appeared in 24 games for LSU as a freshman in 2019, hitting .212 with seven runs batted in, before going hitless in only four at-bats as a sophomore in 2020.

Because the NCAA granted all spring sports participants an extra year of collegiate eligibility, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which canceled the 2020 college baseball season back in March, Willis still has three years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Ruston, Louisiana, and a graduate of Ruston High School, Willis was selected as First-Team All-Louisiana by USA Today as a senior in 2018, after hitting 375 with three doubles, four triples, four homers, 28 runs scored, 22 RBI's, 11 stolen bases, and a .531 on-base percentage.

A 39th-round draft choice by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, Willis compiled a career .338 batting average in high school, to go along with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 homers, 86 RBI's and 21 steals.