LSUE Bengals Baseball Team to Play for National Championship Beginning Tonight

The LSU Eunice baseball team has advanced to the NJCAA Division II Championship Series for the eighth time in program history following an 11-6 over Kellogg CC on Wednesday in Enid, Oklahoma.

The Bengals move on to the National Championship Series against Western Oklahoma State College. The best of three series today at 7:00 pm.

With a win in the series, it would be the seventh national title for the program and the first since 2018.

Last night's win was special for LSUE head coach Jeff Willis. He notched his 900th win as a head coach, all with LSUE.

Willis is one of the fastest to ever reach the landmark, doing so in 19 years at the helm of the program. He's won more than 82 percent of his games, sporting an impressive 900-195 overall record as head coach.

