LSU Vs. Florida Game In Question As Florida Pauses Team Activities Due To COVID-19

The University of Florida has paused team activities due to an increase in positive COVID cases amongst the football team. This puts their matchup against LSU in question as they are set to play this weekend.

The news was announced on Twitter via @FloridaGators

The article attached to the Twitter post does not list an official number of positive COVID cases on the Florida football team, but says that they are pausing team activities out of an abundance of caution.

The LSU Tiger football team is set to play the Florida Gators on Saturday, October 17 but that matchup could be in trouble if Florida cannot get their COVID situation resolved in time.

Head Coach of the Florida Gators, Dan Mullens, has been in touch with LSU during this time.