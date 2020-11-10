LSU Vs Alabama Being Postponed Per Multiple Reports

Multiple sources are reporting that the football game scheduled for this Saturday between LSU and Alabama is being postponed. An official statement from the schools are expected to come today.

You can see reports from multiple sources on the change below

This game has been in jeopardy as LSU faces issues with COVID-19.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

UPDATE: The @SEC has announced via Twitter that the LSU vs. Alabama game, along with the Texas A&M and Tennessee game, are postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the LSU players. Check out the post below