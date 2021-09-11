LSU Tops McNeese State 34-7

LSU earned their first win of the season on Saturday night, defeating McNeese State 34-7 in Tiger Stadium.

Following last week's disappointing 38-27 loss at UCLA, the Tigers wanted to improve in multiple areas when facing an opponent like the Cowboys out of the FCS.

Offensively, they came out slow, failing to produce much excitement.

"Our passing game still has work to do in terms of protections," explained head coach Ed Orgeron. "But I thought we came out in the second half and played better."

The Tigers led 17-0 at halftime, but struggled to get the run game established, due in large part to the offensive line.

Conversely, the defensive line looked strong against an inferior foe, wreacking havoc on the Cowboys offense.

"Obviously on defense, I thought we did an excellent job of rushing the passer,' said Orgeron. "We didn't let any balls get behind our heads."

The passer Oregeron is referring to happens to be his son, quarterback Cody Orgeron.

"I'm so proud of him," said Orgeron. "But tonight was LSU versus McNeese. We (he and Cody) said it wasn't going to be about us. We're family. I love him."

LSU's defense held McNeese to 142 total yards, procured 16 tackles for loss and 8 sacks, including 3 by Maason Smith.

Kicker Cade York helped the Tigers carry a little momentum into halftime when he nailed a 55 yard field goal.

LSU's offense finished with 306 yards. Quarterback Max Johnson was 18-27 for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 of which went to Kayshon Boutte who now has 5 on the season.

Freshman running back Corey Kiner led the team on the ground with 56 yards on 11 carries, and scored the Tigers first rushing touchdown of the season.

Next week, LSU hosts Central Michigan out of the MAC. What does Orgeron want to see out of his team?

"I want to see consistency," explained Orgeron. "I want to see the run game to be consistent. I want to see the protection be consistent, and I want to see the defense improve."

The Tigers versus the Chippewas will kickoff next Saturday at 6:30 from Tiger Stadium.

