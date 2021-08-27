LSU to Open 2024 Season Against USC in Las Vegas

The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California Trojans will square off in football to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The tilt will be called the Vegas Kickoff Classic.

"The opportunity to bring our team and the best fans in college football to Las Vegas is incredibly exciting," said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. "We cannot wait to compete on the field and fill Allegiant Stadium with Tiger fans from across the country."

This will be the third time ever the two schools will meet in football. The last time was back in 1984 when the Tigers beat then No. 15 USC 23-3.

USC will be one of two Pac-12 teams that LSU will face in 2024. The Tigers will host UCLA at home on September 21 that year.

The LSU-UCLA game was originally scheduled for August 31 but was moved later in the season to accommodate the USC game in Las Vegas.

The Tigers kick off the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 pm against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. This is the first-ever game between both programs.