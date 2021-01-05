LSU to Interview Jake Peetz for OC Job

Could an NFC South Division staff member soon become the new offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers?

Pete Thamel reported on Monday that LSU was expected to meet with Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz about the offensive coordinator opening, while also reporting that the Tigers are expected to conduct an interview with Panthers offensive assistant DJ Mangas, who is being targeted as the passing game coordinator.

The positions became open recently when former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger moved to an off-field role and the program parted ways with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan at the end of the season.

On Monday night, FootballScoop reported that a decision could come within 24 hours.

On Tuesday morning, Wikipedia already had Peetz listed as LSU's offensive coordinator.

The 37-year old Peetz served as Carolina's quarterbacks coach in 2020, as after year as the Panthers' running backs coach.

Prior to his stint at Carolina, Peetz worked as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2018.

A native of O'Neill, Nebraska, Peetz worked as an assistant for the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2017, after spending one season with the Washington Football Team in 2014.

Mangas served as an analyst on LSU's 2019 national championship team after working for William & Mary, where he served in a variety of roles, including offensive coordinator.

A former receiver as a player at William & Mary, Mangas led the Tribe in receptions (45), receiving yards (591), and touchdown catches (5) during his senior season.

Both Peets and Mangas worked for the Panthers in 2020, along with Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was the passing game and receivers coach at LSU during its 2019 national title run.