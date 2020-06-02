LSU to Host Southern and Grambling at Tiger Stadium

While the 2020 college football season certainly is still facing a lot of uncertainty thinks are apparently falling into place for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, at least for the LSU Tigers. The state's flagship university announced a couple of historic appearances by in-state opponents at Tiger Stadium.

LSU Athletics announced yesterday that Southern University will face LSU in Tiger Stadium on September 10th of 2022. The Tigers will face the Grambling Tigers the following year, 2023, in a tilt set for Baton Rouge on September 9th.

We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future. We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important for LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.

Those are the words of LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron. His comments were chronicled in a report published by WAFB television.

I like seeing our state schools play and support each other. I mean if LSU is going to fork over some cash for a school to come in and play a game at the beginning of a season why not pay that cash to a cash-strapped Louisiana school?

Oh, and don't think Southern and Grambling are going to be pushovers. The Jaguars of Southern University have claimed 11 Black College Football National Titles while Grambling has laid claim to 15 titles. So, these schools will come into to Tiger Stadium with a long pedigree and a big-time swagger.

After all, what have they got to lose?

I wonder if either the coach of Grambling or Southern has made a call over to Troy Alabama to see if the Troy Trojans have any advice for taking down the Tigers in their home stadium?