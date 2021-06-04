LSU to Hire Baton Rouge Native Brad Davis as Offensive Line Coach

When LSU announced the firing of offensive line coach James Cregg on Wednesday, it surprised many around the college football world.

No reason was given for Cregg's removal, but the Tigers needed a replacement quick, as the season opener at UCLA is three months away.

Coach Ed Orgeron said there would be a national search to find Cregg's replacement.

It didn't take long to fill the vacancy, as LSU is expected to hire Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis, according to multiple reports, and first reported by The Athletic.

Davis, 41, graduated from Belaire high school before attending the University of Oklahoma where he was part of a National Championship team in 2000, and was named the team's most valuable offensive lineman in 2002.

Since his playing days, Davis has moved up the coaching ladder with stints at a dozen schools, most recently with the Razorbacks.

