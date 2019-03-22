The LSU Tigers are on the move.

LSU defeated Yale in the first round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and now they will face Maryland in the second round of the tournament.

It has been announced that the Tigers will tipoff this Saturday at 11:10 am CT in Jacksonville and the game will be aired on CBS Sports.

For those not near a television, you can stream games on FuboTV. LSU and Maryland have faced each other four times in the past, with the series split between the two teams.

LSU is still playing without their Head Coach Will Wade, who was suspended by the university prior to the SEC Tournament.