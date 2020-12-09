LSU Tight End Arik Gilbert Officially Opts Out

There was speculation swirling on Tuesday as to whether or not LSU's young-stud tight end would be continuing this season or not after Ed Orgeron said the freshman was feeling a bit worn down.

Now, on Wednesday it's becoming official that Gilbert will indeed be opting out for the remainder of the 2020 season according to Brooks Kubena.

The big question now is, will he return for 2021 or will he look to enter the transfer portal, apparently there has been some thought that he might do that with LSU not performing as I'm sure he and everyone else would have hoped for.

The Tigers (3-5) have just two games remaining in the season as they'll travel to 6th ranked Florida this Saturday to take on the Gators at 6 p.m. Then, they'll close out their season at home squaring off with Lane Kiffen and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, December 19th.

The Marietta, Georgia native was the Tiger's second-leading receiver this season with 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Gilbert is the ninth LSU player to opt-out of the 2020 season. That list includes:

Arik Gilbert Terrace Marshall Ja'Marr Chase TK McLendon Apu Ika Kary Vincent Tyler Shelvin Nelson Jenkins Travez Moore

This season has not been a good one for LSU, its been a big letdown after the best season in school history in 2019 when they dominated and won the National Championship. Hopefully, the program can recover from this down year that they're having, by all accounts it seems like they've still got a strong recruiting class coming in next season.

