LSU Tigers Hire Miami Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker as Linebackers Coach

The LSU Tigers have a new linebackers coach as the university announced yesterday the hiring of Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Baker served as the Hurricanes defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the past two seasons.

Before that he coached at Louisiana Tech from 2014-2018. He started out as the safeties coach and was later named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He also coached safeties at Arkansas State back in 2013 and was a graduate assistant at Texas from 2010 to 2012.

Blake Baker is a native of Houston and played linebacker at Tulane from 2000 to 2004 so he has strong ties to the area.