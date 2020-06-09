LSU Summer Football Workouts Begin Amid COVID-19 Concerns

For a lot of us, the country will return to normalcy when Saturday afternoons and evenings find football stadiums around the South filled with screaming fans supporting their teams. Will it happen this year? Well, we don't know. What we do know is that LSU and the Southeastern Conference are planning on playing football in some way, shape, form, or fashion this fall.

Defending National Champion LSU was supposed to begin voluntary summer workouts yesterday on campus in Baton Rouge. But, Tropical Storm Cristobal quashed that idea as the campus was closed on Monday. Today, there are no tropical storms and many players are expected at the LSU football complex.

However, it won't be business as usual for coaches and players. Last week when many of the student-athletes arrived on campus they were given antibody tests for the coronavirus. Should that test come back positive, there is still a chance the virus is live within the player so a nasal swab test would have to be conducted.

Trainers at LSU will not be conducting daily COVID-19 tests on players. They will be doing daily screenings. As each person enters the football operations building their temperature will be taken. They will also undergo a brief health screen questionnaire based on CDC guidelines.

Should a player or staff member test positive for the virus a doctor will determine if that individual needs to be hospitalized or sequestered in self-isolation in a dorm room. The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2020 College Football season on September 5th when they host the University of Texas at San Antonio.