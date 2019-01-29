LSU Sports Venues To See Pricing Restructuring

The LSU Board of Supervisors approves a new pricing structure for football and baseball, the first price change since 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The new pricing structure is designed to better reflect demand and market value. LSU ticket manager Brian Broussard said in Tiger Stadium, they’ve identified the areas that consumers are willing to take on the bigger price tag.

“We are increasing some of those areas by four to twelve percent, and we are lowering, or having no change, to approximately 24,000 tickets, as well as student tickets, are not increasing,” said Broussard.

Broussard said in some areas, students may see cost savings.

“Some of those will decrease as much as 16%, so we’re just trying to better reflect the demand the fans have given on certain parts of the stadium,” said Broussard.

Broussard said they expect the pricing structure change to see an increase in revenue at the box office.

“We’ve seen a slight decrease in the chairback areas in the upper deck in the last couple of years. If we lower the price, we expect those seats to sell a little bit better,” said Broussard.

Tradition fund and season ticket holders will be notified of details regarding their individual seat tickets in mid-February. Baseball season tickets will be adjusted beginning in 2020 with only grandstand tickets being increased.