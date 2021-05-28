LSU Softball Drops Game 1 in Super Regional

The LSU Tigers Softball team officially has their backs up against the wall. The Tigers, ranked number seven in the nation, dropped game one of the best of three NCAA Super Regional Series last night to Florida State. The final score was Florida State 1 the LSU Tigers 0.

This will mean that LSU will have to win the remaining two games against Florida State if they want to keep their dreams of a Women's College World Series Championship alive. But Tiger fans don't fret, here's a statistic that will boost your confidence by more than just a little.

Check out the Games Highlights:

The Tigers have been in this same Super Regional scenario four times. Three of those times the Tigers fought back from the one-game deficit to advance to the Women's College World Series. Coach Beth Torina's Tigers are 16 and 4 in elimination games in either the NCAA Regional or NCAA Super Regional Tournament format.

In last night's 1-0 loss LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri was charged with the loss although she pitched brilliantly. Sunseri allowed just one run on six hits and she struck out three. Most of the time performances like that would be more than enough to claim the victory. However, last night, the Tiger batters were just not feeling it.

Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock had an even better night on the mound. She threw a two-hit shutout against the big bats of LSU. That won't likely happen again today. By the way game time from Tiger Park is set for 6 pm. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. You'll want to consult your local listings and service providers to find out what the channel number will be on your television.