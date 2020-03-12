LSU Set to Host Two LCA Stars

The LSU Tigers will be hosting a couple of local prep football standouts soon.

Jordan Allen, a defensive back, along with receiver Ethan Laing, who both attend Lafayette Christian Academy, will be paying a visit to LSU over the weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Allen also plays running back and receiver at LCA.

Currently a sophomore, Allen is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Laing, a senior, was in Baton Rouge when LSU played host to the Texas A&M Aggies in their 2019 regular-season finale.

That wasn't Laing's first visit to Baton Rouge, after visits in October and November.

View highlights of Laing, below: