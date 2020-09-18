LSU Selling Cut-Outs For Seats at Home Games

2020 is the year of thinking creatively. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have been forced to re-think a lot of things we normally would not give a second thought to. Like attending concerts, and festivals, and of course, football games. And this is especially hard if you are a supporter of the defending College Football National Champion LSU Tigers.

So, the athletic officials at LSU have come up with a way for fans to support the team, even if they won't get to attend the game on September 26 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Because, as we know, only 25,000 fans will be actually be allowed to sit in the seats at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

As of today, Friday, September 18, fans can purchase cut outs for $50 each to take the place of real people sitting in the stands. Not only will you be able to fill up the empty seats, but you can upload a photo of your choice to be represented on the cut outs. The cut outs can be picked up at the end of the season. Of course, a couple of things will be prohibited, like social media hashtags and handles, commercial advertisements, any negative or offensive references to LSU student athletes, and political statements and endorsements. For all the rules, and how to purchase your 2020 football season cutout, check the details here.And good luck to the Tigers this season!