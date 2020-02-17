LSU Schedules Home and Home Football Series With Utah

Six days after officially scheduling a neutral site series against Florida State, (2022, 2023), LSU football announced today a home-and-home series with the Utah Utes of the Pac-12 for 2031 and 2032.

LSU now has a non-conference Power 5 matchup opponent on the schedule for the next 13 seasons.

The Utes will host the Tigers in Salt Lake City on September 6, 2031, before hosting Utah the following season in Death Valley on September 11, 2032.

Its been nearly 44 years since the teams last played, with LSU capturing a 35-7 win in 1976. The two schools played one other time, with the Tigers winning 35-10 in 1974.

In addition to the neutral site series with FSU, and a home game in 2020 versus Texax, the Tigers have home-and-home series planned with UCLA (2021, 24), Clemson (2025, 26), Oklahoma (2027, 28), Arizona State (2029, 30), and now Utah (2031, 2032).