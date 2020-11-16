LSU Reportedly Mishandled Sexual Misconduct Complaints

The USA Today says at least nine LSU football players have been reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence since Ed Orgeron became head coach in 2016. LSU beat reporter for USA Today, Glen Guilbeau, says three of his co-workers have a lot of evidence from the accusers that LSU didn’t react to their claims like they should.

“They have video and conversations from email, names, they have everything," says Guilbeau. "It’s a completely in-depth report.”

The report says LSU athletic officials received complaints about former running back Derrius Guice for over a year and at least seven LSU officials had direct knowledge former wide receiver Drake Davis was physically abusing his girlfriend. LSU AD Scott Woodward took over in the spring of 2019 and Guilbeau says Woodward needs to make sure future claims are properly investigated…

“So he can be a fresh face on that to make changes along with other University leaders. It sounds like this has been going on for a long time.”

The school has acknowledged disciplining two of the nine athletes, Drake Davis and Peter Parrish. And the university says it does not tolerate sexual assault or any form of abuse. But Guilbeau says their actions do not follow those words.

“Scott Woodward and other officials at LSU need to look at this and take it seriously and they have to change the culture of the entire campus, particularly the athletic department.”

During Coach Ed Orgeron’s weekly press conference today, he addressed the reports and had this to say.

“First I want to say that we need to support and protect victims of violence or sexual abuse of any kind. There’s no place in our society nor on this campus or in our football program for any behavior of this type. When accusations are made, we have a legal and moral obligation to report every allegation to the university’s Title IX office so due process can be implemented. I have in the past, and I will continue to take appropriate action and comply with reporting protocols. I have confidence that the university is working to address our policies and processes when allegations arise.”

(Story written by Kevin Barnhart/Louisiana Radio Network)