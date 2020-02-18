LSU Releases Video As They Prepare For 2020-21 Football Season [VIDEO]

LSU fans will love what they see here.

LSU Football just released this video of the 2020-21 Tigers participating in team drills and by the looks of it, they are putting in work early.

The National Champs know that everyone is coming for them next season and LSU is already preparing for the future.

If you love LSU enjoy this sneak peek into the facility and be sure to share it with other Tiger fans you know.

The Tigers open their 2020 season on September 5th against UTSA in Tiger Stadium.