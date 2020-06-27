LSU Releases Updated Calendar, Ends In-Person Classes In November

It will be a shortened fall semester at LSU when it comes to in-person classes. The Advocate reports that changes have been made to the University's academic calendar due to coronavirus and a potential second wave. One major change is that a fall holiday that was set for the first week in October has been canceled. Also, after Thanksgiving, in-person instruction won't happen at all until the semester ends. The University says students will complete fall courses using virtual methods and all exams will be administered online.

The Advocate reports a statement from LSU says,

Since we can’t predict what the pandemic may look like this winter, we need to take precautions now and address the calendar early so that our employees and students can plan ahead.

Details about on-campus living and other services such as dining are still being worked out by school leaders. LSU Students will still return to campus on the same day, August 24, 2020.

[The Advocate]