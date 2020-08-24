LSU Recruit Shelton Sampson Offered By SEC School

The LSU Tigers apparently have some competition from another SEC school in their quest to land a state prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Shelton Sampson, Jr., who currently attends Catholic High School, located in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been extended an offer by Georiga, his third from an SEC school.

Last Thursday, Sampspn was offered by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, Sampson is considered a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Viewed as one of the top younger players in the state, Sampson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Sampson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida St., Mississippi St., Southern Miss, Tulane, and Virginia.