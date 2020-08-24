LSU Ranks Outside of the Top 5 in the Latest AP Top 25 Poll
The LSU Tigers are the defending National Champions in college football after defeating Clemson to capture the title.
The Associated Press has put out their latest rankings heading into the 2020 college football season which will be played without two of the five Power 5 Conferences in the country. Despite the Big 10 and the Pac 12 electing to postpone their seasons until the spring the voters still included schools from each conference in their initial rankings.
As for the defending National Champs, well, they're outside the top five with all the offensive and defensive firepower that they lost to the 2020 NFL Draft. They currently rank sixth in the latest poll released on Monday and will have to prove to the voters that what they have is still National Championship worthy.
One of the biggest question marks comes under-center where redshirt junior Myles Brennan is finally taking over and will be tasked with replacing a Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow.
Now, nobody is expecting Brennan to come out and have a Heisman worthy performance but from all accounts, he's expected to play well and lead this still a very talented team.
Here's a look at how the Top 25 has shaken out:
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (21)
3. Alabama (2)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma (2)
6. LSU (1)
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. USC
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
That makes nine teams ranked inside the top 25 who are not playing this fall:
2-Ohio State
7-Penn State
9-Oregon
12-Wisconsin
16-Michigan
17-USC
19-Minnesota
22-Utah
24-Iowa
Here's a look at the adjusted Top 25 according to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network on Twitter:
For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook