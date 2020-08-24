LSU Ranks Outside of the Top 5 in the Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The LSU Tigers are the defending National Champions in college football after defeating Clemson to capture the title.

The Associated Press has put out their latest rankings heading into the 2020 college football season which will be played without two of the five Power 5 Conferences in the country. Despite the Big 10 and the Pac 12 electing to postpone their seasons until the spring the voters still included schools from each conference in their initial rankings.

As for the defending National Champs, well, they're outside the top five with all the offensive and defensive firepower that they lost to the 2020 NFL Draft. They currently rank sixth in the latest poll released on Monday and will have to prove to the voters that what they have is still National Championship worthy.

One of the biggest question marks comes under-center where redshirt junior Myles Brennan is finally taking over and will be tasked with replacing a Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow.

Now, nobody is expecting Brennan to come out and have a Heisman worthy performance but from all accounts, he's expected to play well and lead this still a very talented team.

Here's a look at how the Top 25 has shaken out:

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (21)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma (2)

6. LSU (1)

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

That makes nine teams ranked inside the top 25 who are not playing this fall:

2-Ohio State

7-Penn State

9-Oregon

12-Wisconsin

16-Michigan

17-USC

19-Minnesota

22-Utah

24-Iowa

Here's a look at the adjusted Top 25 according to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network on Twitter:

