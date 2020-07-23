LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Works Out Using Part of Tree [VIDEO]

No excuses here.

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan knows that his time to shine is now and he is preparing for the opportunity.

While away from the facilities at LSU Brennan continued to workout and he used whatever he could get his hands on to build his strength up.

In a recent video, you can see the LSU quarterback using a piece of a tree as his "weights." If you're a fan of the LSU Tigers this should be encouraging.

This is what leadership looks like.