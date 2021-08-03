Yesterday we reported here that LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan broke his arm and the injury would require surgery.

Well, Brennan underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his injured left arm and now he's providing LSU fans with an update.

The projected starter for the Tigers reports that the surgery went well and that he believes God is with him.

There is no time frame for Brennan to return to the team, and since the injury was announced, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron has named Max Johnson as the starting quarterback for LSU.

There is no official word as to how Brennan broke his arm, but many are suggesting that it was not football-related.

We wish him well in his recovery and hope that he can experience Tiger Stadium during his senior year at LSU.

Since he's announced the news post-surgery, here's what some LSU fans had to say to Brennan as he begins the recovery process.