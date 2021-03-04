LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan must have listened to the critics when they said he needed to "bulk up".

A couple of photos have surfaced of Brennan as the LSU Tigers begin preparations for the 2021 season and as you can see here, the start Q.B. has put on some much-needed weight.

I recently read that Brennan is now just over 220 pounds and stands at 6 ft. 4 inches tall. We always knew he had the arm to play in the SEC, but his size has always been a concern, well no more.

Brennan was injured last year, but he appears ready to go and seems to be on the right track to recovery for the Tigers.