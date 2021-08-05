LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Broke Arm During Fishing Trip in Grand Isle

Earlier this week, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced that quarterback Myles Brennan broke his arm but didn't reveal how he did it. Now we know what happened.

Brennan's father, Owen, revealed what happened during an interview yesterday with WWL-FM 105.3 out of New Orleans. He says that Myles broke his arm while preparing for a fishing trip in Grand Isle during his final week off before preseason practice.

Brennan was apparently holding his equipment, and his flip-flop got caught on a loose board and he tripped and fell, his father said. Brennan fell on his left arm but was unable to brace himself as his hands were full.

The fifth-year senior thought he just bruised his arm. He slept on it and then awoke to realize things were a little worse than that. Brennan then drove himself to Baton Rouge where doctors discovered a compound fracture in the middle of his humerus.

"He could have been anywhere, anytime, and this accident could have happened," Owen Brennan said. "It was just an absolute freak accident. He was not doing anything that he was not supposed to be doing. Sometimes that’s even harder to take."

Brennan underwent surgery on Tuesday morning. LSU has not released a timeline for his return.

Brennan is right-handed, and his dad says he will start throwing again in two weeks. Owen says the rehab will be taken day-to-day.

The Tigers will now turn to sophomore Max Johnson as the team's starting quarterback heading into the season opener at UCLA on September 4.

Owen Brennan says that his son has no intention of leaving LSU though. Myles has one more year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic and could receive another through a medical redshirt.