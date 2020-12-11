LSU true freshmen quarterback Max Johnson is likely to make his first career start tomorrow in Gainesville against #6 Florida, according to Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

"We'll talk about (who will start at quarterback) but it looks like it's going to be Max," Orgeron said to reporters yesterday. "We haven't made the final decision yet. Max has been practicing with the first team. TJ (Finley) has been getting the second set of reps. We could go either way, but it looks like it's going to be Max."

Let me translate. It's going to be Max.

Will he last the entire game?

Finley was pulled late in last week's blowout loss to Alabama for Johnson, who has played sparingly in 4 games this season, coming off the bench in contests when the Tigers trailed.

Starting quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season, leading to fellow true freshmen TJ Finley to take over as the starter.

Johnson will now have an opportunity to show when he can do with a full week of reps with the starters but faces a tough task on Saturday.

LSU (3-5) is a 23.5 point underdog to the Gators (8-1), who host the Tigers tomorrow night at 6:00.

Seven days later, LSU will wrap up their season at home against Ole Miss.