LSU Commit, STM QB Standout Walker Howard Named Gatorade Player of the Year

After leading STM to an undefeated 10-0 season and a Division II state championship, junior quarterback Walker Howard was awarded the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday night.

He is the first STM athlete in history to earn the prestigious honor.

Considering the standout athletes that have come out of STM over the years, it makes his honor that much more impressive.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award is given to a high school athlete who excels at both athletics and academics, as well as displaying high moral character.

As the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, Howard is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.

Howard, whose father Jamie started at quarterback for LSU, has committed to the Tigers and has plans to do the same.

He'll be a member of the 2022 signing class.

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette

My Mt. Rushmore of LSU Athletes

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area