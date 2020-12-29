LSU Puts Two Players on AP All-America Teams
Two members of the LSU Tigers received a major college football postseason honor on Monday.
Kicker Cade York and cornerback Eli Ricks were named to the 2020 Associated Press All-American Team, which was released on Monday.
York received second-team honors, while Ricks was named to the third-team.
A sophomore from McKinney, Texas, York converted on 18-of-21 field goal attempts, including 3-of-4 from 40-49 yards and 6-of-7 from beyond 50 yards, with a long of 57 yards.
A freshman from Rancho Cucamongo, California, Ricks compiled 20 tackles in 2020, while interception four passes.
Alabama led the way, putting six players on this year's AP All-America Teams, including five on the offensive side of the football.
The Crimson Tide became the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began, to feature two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back, and receiver on the first team.
View the complete 2020 AP All-America Teams, below:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama
RB — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama
RB — Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa St.
OT — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU
OT — Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
OG — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame
OG — Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio St.
C — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama
TE — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida
WR — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
WR — Elijah Moore, junior, Ole Miss
AP — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson
PK — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami
Defense
DE — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt
DE — Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina
DT — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa
DT — Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia
LB — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa
LB — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame
LB — Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas
CB — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB — Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio St.
S — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, USC
S — Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern
P — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida
RB — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo
RB — Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina
OT — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame
OT — Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech
OG — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall
OG — Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M
C — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa
TE — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College
WR — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas
WR — Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas St.
AP — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida
PK — Cade York, sophomore, LSU
Defense
DE — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami
DE — Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt
DT — Alim McNeil, junior, NC St.
DT — Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio St.
LB — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa St.
LB — Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma
LB — Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
CB — Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU
CB — Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati
S — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
S — James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati
P — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson
RB — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina
RB — Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota
OT — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky
OT — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OG — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia
OG — Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame
C — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa St.
WR — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina
WR — Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana
AP — Avery Williams, senior, Boise St.
PK — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU
Defense
DE — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa St.
DE — Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DT — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama
DT — C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina
LB — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington
LB — Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana
LB — Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern
CB — Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU
S — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame
S — Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia
P — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia