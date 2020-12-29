LSU Puts Two Players on AP All-America Teams

Two members of the LSU Tigers received a major college football postseason honor on Monday.

Kicker Cade York and cornerback Eli Ricks were named to the 2020 Associated Press All-American Team, which was released on Monday.

York received second-team honors, while Ricks was named to the third-team.

A sophomore from McKinney, Texas, York converted on 18-of-21 field goal attempts, including 3-of-4 from 40-49 yards and 6-of-7 from beyond 50 yards, with a long of 57 yards.

A freshman from Rancho Cucamongo, California, Ricks compiled 20 tackles in 2020, while interception four passes.

Alabama led the way, putting six players on this year's AP All-America Teams, including five on the offensive side of the football.

The Crimson Tide became the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began, to feature two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back, and receiver on the first team.

View the complete 2020 AP All-America Teams, below:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama

RB — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama

RB — Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa St.

OT — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU

OT — Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

OG — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame

OG — Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio St.

C — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama

TE — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida

WR — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

WR — Elijah Moore, junior, Ole Miss

AP — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson

PK — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami

Defense

DE — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt

DE — Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina

DT — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa

DT — Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia

LB — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa

LB — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame

LB — Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas

CB — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB — Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio St.

S — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, USC

S — Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern

P — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida

RB — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo

RB — Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina

OT — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame

OT — Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech

OG — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall

OG — Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M

C — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa

TE — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College

WR — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas

WR — Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas St.

AP — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida

PK — Cade York, sophomore, LSU

Defense

DE — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami

DE — Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt

DT — Alim McNeil, junior, NC St.

DT — Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio St.

LB — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa St.

LB — Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma

LB — Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

CB — Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU

CB — Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati

S — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

S — James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati

P — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson

RB — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina

RB — Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota

OT — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky

OT — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OG — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia

OG — Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame

C — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa St.

WR — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina

WR — Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana

AP — Avery Williams, senior, Boise St.

PK — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU

Defense

DE — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa St.

DE — Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DT — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama

DT — C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina

LB — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington

LB — Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana

LB — Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern

CB — Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU

S — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame

S — Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia

P — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia