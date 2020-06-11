LSU Players and Signees Who Were Selected in 2020 MLB Draft

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MLB draft was only 5 rounds this year, but a few LSU Tigers and LSU signees were selected.

The first occurred on Wednesday night during competitive balance round A (immediately follows the 1st round) when LSU signee Drew Romo, a catcher from The Woodlands, Texas, was selected 35th overall by the Colorado Rockies.

During a conference call with Colorado media members, Romo said he was "not sure" about his LSU commitment. The approximate value for the 35th pick in the draft is $2.1 million.

Thursday night, a number of Tiger and Tiger signees were drafted.

LSU sophomore right-handed pitcher Cole Henry was taken by the Washington Nationals in the 2nd round with the 55th overall pick. He spoke to media on a conference call following his selection, and according to Jesse Dougherty, Henry said he intends to sign with the Nats and not return to LSU.

7 picks later, junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera was taken by the Detroit Tigers.

Late in the 4th round, RHP Beck Way, an LSU signee from Northwest Florida State, was drafted 129th overall by the New York Yankees.

A number of undrafted LSU players such as junior catcher Saul Garza and junior infielder Zack Mathis will likely get an MLB offer in the coming days, but the altered 2020 MLB Draft only allows teams to sign an undrafted player to a maximum of $20,000.