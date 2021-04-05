LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill to Miss Rest of Season With UCL Injury

LSU junior right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill will miss the rest of the 2021 season after being diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of his right elbow, the team announced today.

Hill suffered the injury in a Friday night loss to Vanderbilt.

He was considered a top 5 MLB Draft pick heading into the 2021 season. Now he must undergo Tommy John surgery and his career at LSU appears to be over.

"I don't have any doubt someone will still draft him this summer and they'll rehab him and he'll come back from it and he'll have an outstanding professional career," said head coach Paul Mainieri on his weekly radio show. "But certainly this is a disappointing ending to his LSU career."

HIll suffered an elbow injury his freshman season with the Tigers. He has only pitched 51 innings for LSU.

"It's heartbreaking for all of us to receive this news," Mainieri said in a press release. "But it's especially disappointing for Jaden as a young man who has such a bright future in baseball. We will do everything we can to support Jaden in his return to full health. He has a tremendous work ethic, and I'm very confident he will overcome this setback."

LSU sits at 1-8 in SEC play, and 17-11 overall.

