LSU OL Saahdiq Charles Drafted by the Redskins

With the 108th pick in the NFL Draft the Washington Redskins select LSU OT Saahdiq Charles out of LSU.

The LSU offensive line was a pretty good one in 2019 and Saahdiq Charles was a big part of it at the tackle position as the group won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's best offensive line.

He started nine games at left tackle but did also miss six games due to disciplinary reasons. However, he's been a starter since his freshman year three years ago protecting LSU signal-callers.

