LSU Offers Lebbeus Overton

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Peach State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Lebbeus Overton, who currently attends Milton High School, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-3, 243-pound defensive end, Overton is ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Overton is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Other schools that have reportedly offered Overton include Alabama, Colorado St., Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi St., Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.