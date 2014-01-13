LSU Offensive Lineman Trai Turner Is Headed To The NFL

Quarterback Zach Mettenberger #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with offensive guard Trai Turner #56

LSU offensive lineman Trai Turner is the sixth Tiger player to leave college early and head to the NFL.

Turner, a redshirt sophomore in 2013, will bypass his remaining two years of eligibility, after garnering second team All-SEC honors as a guard.

The 6-foot-3, 316-pound Turner beats Wednesday's deadline to declare, and joins LSU teammates Jeremy Hill, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, Ego Ferguson, and Anthony Johnson in doing so.