LSU Offensive Lineman Trai Turner Is Headed To The NFL

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Quarterback Zach Mettenberger #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with offensive guard Trai Turner #56

 

LSU offensive lineman Trai Turner is the sixth Tiger player to leave college early and head to the NFL.

Turner, a redshirt sophomore in 2013, will bypass his remaining two years of eligibility, after garnering second team All-SEC honors as a guard.

The 6-foot-3, 316-pound Turner beats Wednesday's deadline to declare, and joins LSU teammates Jeremy Hill, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, Ego Ferguson, and Anthony Johnson in doing so.


 

Filed Under: lsu football, lsu tigers, trai turner
Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top