LSU Now Allowing 100% Capacity at Outdoor Athletic Venues

LSU announced on Wednesday that it is allowing 100% capacity at all of its outdoor athletic venues, effectively immediately.

That means that this weekend's LSU baseball and softball games can potentially be played in front of packed houses for the first time since March 2020.

Additionally, the school announced that masks are no longer required at outdoor LSU athletic events.

Both the baseball and softball team will be hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in SEC Conference play.

LSU baseball will play #1 ranked Arkansas at 6:00 pm on Friday, April 30 followed by a 6:30 pm game on Saturday, May 1, and 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 2.

The softball host the #8 ranked Arkansas team at 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 1, 5:00 pm Sunday, May 2, and 6:00 pm Monday, May 3.

If the state continues lifting coronavirus restrictions, fans can expect a full Tiger Stadium this fall for football games.