LSU National Championship License Plates Available Starting Monday

LSU football fans will soon be able to show their pride for the historic 2019 National Championship team with their very own specialty license plate.

Beginning Monday, February 8, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) will be selling those plates to celebrate LSU's 15-0 2019 National Championship.

“The 2019 LSU football season was both historic and unforgettable. We are happy that our customers, the great citizens of Louisiana, can continue to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2019 Tigers with this new license plate,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said.

There are two different ways you can purchase your 2019 National Championship plate:

1. The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates at the newly redesigned OMV website, EXPRESSLANE.org. Mail the necessary documents to the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (Attn: Specialized Vehicle Unit, Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896). OMV will mail the plate to the customer after processing.

2. Issuance of the 2019 LSU National Championship plate is also available through the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (7979 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806), select OMV field offices (Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Livingston, Monroe, Shreveport, Slidell, and Thibodaux), and some Public Tag Agent locations. If an appointment is required, customers should select the “Vehicle Renewals” option as the appointment type.

Those wishing to purchase are also encouraged to refer to OMV's website and social media pages for updates and announcements regarding availability at additional field offices.

OMV issues special license plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes).

Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible. Customers can check out the complete list of specialty plates offered by OMV at ExpressLane.org.