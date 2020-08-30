LSU Loses Best WR in CFB as Chase Opts Out of 2020 Season

The LSU Tigers were dealing with a lot of losses as it was after their National Championship season in 2019 but on Sunday they found out that they'll have to deal with and overcome one more. The Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase has informed the team that he will be opting out of the 2020 season and preparing for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The Tigers will now be tasked with replacing five of their major offensive weapons from 2019. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Justin Jefferson/Ja'Marr Chase, tight end Thad Moss, and running back Clyde Edwards Helaire.

The team will be replacing them with quarterback Myles Brennan, running backs Chris Curray, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. and tight end is stud freshman Arik Gilbert.

Now, when it comes to the wide receiver position, the options are unproven to say the least. Leading that group will be veteran Terrace Marshall Jr., sophomores Trey Palmer/Jaray Jenkins, and local freshman Kayshon Boutte.

Last season, Chase was incredible with 84 receptions, 1,780 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns. That level of production will certainly be hard to replace as Ja'Marr ready's himself for the NFL Draft in 2021.

It certainly makes sense for him to opt-out of a conference only shortened SEC season with so much uncertantity surrounding all of college football with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Chase has enough on tape that he'll be an extremely high draft pick and we wish him all the best moving forward with his career.

