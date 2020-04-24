LSU LB Jacob Phillips Drafted 97th to the Cleveland Browns

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 97th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select another player from Louisiana State University in LB Jacob Phillips.

This is the third LSU defensive player in the last two drafts that the Cleveland Browns have selected. It is also the 10th LSU player drafted within the first three rounds which ties an NFL Draft record.

As for Phillips, he's 6'3" 230lbs from Nashville, TN who had a very productive 2019 season. He had 113 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

Check out his highlight reel from Lucky Highlights on YouTube:

