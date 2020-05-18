LSU Kicker Connor Culp Heading to Nebraska

A former member of the LSU Tigers has found a new college football home.

It was reported last Friday that kicker Connor Culp, who spent the last three seasons at LSU, is transferring to Nebraska, where he will play as a walk-on for the Cornhuskers.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Culp redshirted as a true freshman at LSU in 2016, before converting on 11-of-16 field goal attempts, along with 20-of-23 PAT's as a freshman in 2017.

After not attempting a field goal or PAT in any game action in 2018 or 2019, Culp, a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, has elected to spend his final year of college eligibility with Nebraska.