LSU Honors Junior WR Ja’Marr Chase With 7 Jersey

What does it mean to wear the number 7 jersey for the LSU Football program? It means you're the team's biggest playmaker, the go-to guy.

For the 2020 season with so many players either graduating or leaving school early to pursue their dream of playing in the NFL the choice seemed obvious with junior WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase was explosive in 2019, to say the least. He hauled in 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdown catches.

In addition, he was named the 2019 Biletnikoff winner as college football's best wide receiver.

Some other notable Tigers to be honored with wearing the 7 jersey are:

CB-Patrick Peterson

DB-Tyrann Mathieu

RB-Leonard Fournette

WR-D.J. Chark

SS-GRant Delpit

With what will certainly be a different looking offense in 2020 with no Joe Burrow or Joe Brady we'll see what Chase has in store for an encore.

