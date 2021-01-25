LSU Hiring Dave Aranda’s Protégé as New Defensive Coordinator

The LSU Tigers have finally found their new defensive coordinator and he's a guy with both NFL and college football experience in Daronte Jones.

First of all, as an LSU fan, you should be ecstatic that Jones is the protege of the great Dave Aranda, the man who had so much defensive success here at LSU.

Daronte Jones was most recently coaching defensive backs with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Before that, he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons coaching up the secondary with the Cincinnati Bengals and he began his NFL coaching career in 2016 when he spent two seasons as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Very early on in his coaching career, he found himself coaching high school and college football in the state of Louisiana. First, he was an assistant/defensive backs coach at Nicholls State University (2002-2003). Then, he transitioned from college to high school with a stop at Franklin High School as an assistant coach (2003-2004) and ended up as the defensive coordinator at Jeanerette in 2004.

Hopefully, he can be the answer to right the ship from a rough 2020 season for Ed Orgeron and LSU's defense.

