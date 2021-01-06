LSU Hires Jake Peetz as Offensive Coordinator

LSU football's search for their next offensive coordinator is officially over.

37-year-old Jake Peetz is joining coach Ed Orgeron's staff in Baton Rouge.

Peetz was most recently a member of the Carolina Panthers staff, serving as quarterbacks coach in 2020, and running backs coach in 2019.

Peetz worked under Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady was LSU's passing game coordinator in the record-setting 2019 season.

Will another Panthers assistant join Peetz at LSU?

Pete Thamel reported on Monday LSU was expected to conduct an interview with Panthers offensive assistant DJ Mangas, who is being targeted as the passing game coordinator.

Both positions became open recently when former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger moved to an off-field role and the program parted ways with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan at the end of the season.

Prior to his stint at Carolina, Peetz worked as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2018.

A native of O'Neill, Nebraska, Peetz worked as an assistant for the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2017, after spending one season with the Washington Football Team in 2014.