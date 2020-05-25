Coach O likes Destin too.

Several photos and videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media platforms of LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron running Destin, FL.

The popular coach was seen running down a busy road in the Sunshine State without a shirt. Fans quickly recognized him and his response to many of them was, "Geaux Tigers" as he kept running.

Like so many of us here in south Louisiana, Coach O seems to love the very popular vacation destination along the Emerald Gulf Coast.

By the looks of it, Coach O seems relaxed and is ready to get back to work as his LSU Tigers are the defending National Champions.

Get it, Coach!!!