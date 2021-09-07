LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron had a conversation with fans while in an elevator in Los Angeles.

The Tigers were in town to play UCLA in their season-opener and that's when Coach O bumped into fans who discussed the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Below you can hear Coach O discuss the impact his hometown took as Ida swept across the region, but as he notes here, south Louisiana will re-build.

And yes, when down, we as a state do fight and that is what is currently happening in parts of southeastern Louisiana.

I want to encourage you to continue donating supplies and necessities to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

There is still a need for water, sports drinks, non-perishable food items, insect repellent, sunscreen, and more for those in the southeastern part of the state. Please continue to help those who are in need.

Our thoughts are with our neighbors and family to the east of Acadiana and know that you are not in this alone.

Like Coach O says here, Let's Fight!!