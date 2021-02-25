LSU Hands UL Softball First Loss of 2021

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns suffered their first loss of the 2021 college softball season on Thursday night.

9th-ranked Louisiana fell to the 11th-ranked LSU Tigers, 4-0, in a non-conference tilt at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The setback put an end to the Cajuns' season-opening six-game win streak, while also ending an overall win streak that stood at ten games.

LSU got on the scoreboard first, plating one run in the top half of the first inning when Aliyah Andrews reached on an infield single before scoring on a double off the bat of Taylor Pleasants, which gave them a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers widened their lead in the top half of the fifth inning when Morgan Cummin began the frame with a single, before later crossing the plate on an infield single by Andrews, which made it 2-0.

LSU scored the final run of the game in the top half of the 6th inning when Shelbi Sunseri led off with a triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Georgia Clark to make it 3-0.

LSU scored the final run of the game in the top half of the seventh inning when Andrews doubled with two outs before scoring on a single by Pleasants, which made it 4-0.

That would be all the Tigers would need as they went on to the 4-0 triumph.

LSU, who out-hit Louisiana, 9-2, was led at the plate by Andrews, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Pleasants also went 3-for-4 with two RBI's.

In a losing cause for Louisiana, Justice Milz and Kaitlyn Alderink recorded the only hits, both infield singles,

Maribeth Gorsuch (1-0) picked up the win in the circle for the Tigers, tossing a 2-hit shutout while striking out four hitters.

Summer Ellyson (3-1) suffered the loss for the Cajuns, allowing four runs on nine hits over 7.0 innings of work.

View the game box score.

With the victory, LSU improved to 8-3 on the young season, while Louisiana dropped to 6-1 after suffering its first loss of the season.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday, hosting Buffalo in a non-conference doubleheader.

First-pitch for game one of the Friday twinbill is scheduled for 4 p.m.