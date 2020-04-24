LSU G Damien Lewis Selected 69th by the Seattle Seahawks

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 69th pick in the NFL Draft the Seattle Seahawks draft LSU guard Damien Lewis.

The Northwest Mississippi Community College transfer was a major part of the 2019 National Championship team at right-guard and garnered 2nd Team All-SEC.

In addition, remember he was part of the LSU offensive line who won the Joe Moore Award for college football's best offensive line.

Lewis is 6'2 and 327lbs and should provide much-needed depth for the Seahawks offensive line which hasn't done the best job protecting Russell Wilson over the years.

