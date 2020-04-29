LSU Football to Add Liam Shanahan

The LSU Tigers are adding some offensive line depth to their 2021 college football roster.

Liam Shanahan, who played the first four years of his collegiate career at Harvard, will be joining LSU as a graduate transfer.

A first-team All-Ivy offensive lineman as a senior, Shanahan started all ten games for Harvard last season.

A native of Marlborough, Mass., Shanahan was tabbed a second-team All-Ivy selection as a junior in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Shanahan was named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Honor Society and earned Academic All-Ivy League honors.

Shanahan will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.